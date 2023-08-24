Putin commemorates 80th anniversary of victory in Battle of Kursk

Vladimir Putin spoke at a ceremony in the town of Ponyri in the Kursk region, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory of the former Soviet forces against the Nazis in the Battle of Kursk.

Putin pointed out that the Battle of Kursk lasted for about 2 months and highlighted the main event of the battle, which was the large-scale tank battle at Prokhorovka. He mentioned that during this counter battle, hundreds of tanks converged in a narrow section of the front, and the ground beneath them literally burned.

Putin stated that they will not forget those who fought for victory, saying, "Today, here on the legendary Kursk land, high state awards will be presented to our heroes who are worthy of the glory of the Kursk Battle, the participants of the special military operation, and our soldiers who fought against the Nazis in the summer of 1943."

He noted that all soldiers fought bravely and resolutely, and emphasized that loyalty to the homeland and adherence to the military oath united all participants of the special military operation.

Addressing Russian soldiers, Putin used the expression, "I thank you for your service, and I am proud of you."