Polish authorities seize 440 kg of cocaine from South America

Polish border guards have seized 440 kilograms (970 pounds) of cocaine from South America in the Baltic port of Gdynia, local media reported on Thursday.

The seizure worth 180 million Polish zloty ($43.5 million) was made in a joint operation with customs officials and tax inspectors on the port of Gdynia, and a 46-year-old Polish man was detained, Radio Poland reported.

The bust marked one of the biggest crackdowns on drug smugglers in the country in recent years, according to the report.

"A dozen or so people were probably involved in the drug smuggling attempt," said Border Guard spokeswoman Anna Michalska.

The suspect could face up to 15 years in prison if charged and convicted, the report cited Prosecutor Karol Borcholski as telling reporters.