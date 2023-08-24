LEVERKUSEN CEO CANT IMAGINE SAUDI CLUBS IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro "can't imagine" European football ruling body UEFA offering Champions League berths to clubs from Saudi Arabia, amid rumours that this would be the plan.



Carro, who's also on the board of the European Club Association (ECA), told dpa: "If that comes up at some point, I will oppose it 100%. But I can't even imagine this coming up at all at the moment."



For him, the Saudi league isn't attractive after being upgraded by several high-profile transfers recently, such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.



"I wouldn't go there as a player. And neither as an official. Not for any money in the world," Carro said.



He stressed, however, he doesn't condemn players who want to move to Saudi Arabia.



"I can only speak for myself. I wouldn't do that, I don't think it's a good idea. But each individual can decide what they want."



