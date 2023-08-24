German businessman arrested for violating Russia sanctions

German authorities arrested a businessman for violating EU sanctions against Russia, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Ulli S., a director of a company in the state of Baden-Wurttemberg, exported various machines to a Russian defense company which manufactured sniper rifles, the Federal Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

The suspect maintained long-standing business relationships with Russian arms manufacturers, and despite the sanctions, he delivered six machines and organized trainings for a Russian company in 2015 and 2016, the prosecutors said.

In order to cover up the deal, the suspect conducted the business through other companies in Switzerland and Lithuania, according to the prosecutors. The order volume for the sale was around €2 million ($2.2 million).

The EU imposed sanctions on Russia in 2014 following the illegal annexation of Crimea, and banned the export of goods and machines which can be used for military purposes.















