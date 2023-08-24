32nd year of independence in Ukraine passes in the shadow of war

On August 24, 1991, with a document approved by the Ukrainian parliament, the country declared its independence from the Soviet Union, becoming an independent nation and announcing its sovereignty to the world.

Since that day, Ukraine has often found itself caught between the choices of aligning with the West or with Russia.

The country became a battleground for leaders who leaned towards the West or Russia, a struggle that first erupted during the presidential elections of 2004.

In the second round of the election, pro-Russia candidate Viktor Yanukovych received 49.4% of the votes, while pro-West candidate Viktor Yushchenko received 46.6%, leading to widespread protests.

Yushchenko's call for his supporters to take to the streets found resonance, sparking the events of the "Orange Revolution."

Protests grew, the election results were invalidated, and a new election was held. Yushchenko became the new president, and in his first year in power, Russia cut off natural gas supplies to Ukraine.

In the 2010 election, pro-Russia Yanukovych won the presidency.

In 2013, when Yanukovych rejected an agreement with the EU, pro-West protesters took to the streets.

The protests, known as Euromaidan, turned violent between police and demonstrators, turning the capital city, Kiev, into a battlefield.

Over 100 people were killed, and hundreds were injured.

Following the events, Yanukovych fled the country, and a pro-West opposition took power.

Russia's next move came in 2014 with the annexation of Crimea.

Tensions escalated in the eastern region of Donbas, where pro-Russian sentiments were strong.

Donetsk and Luhansk unilaterally declared independence from Kiev.

Years of conflict in the region resulted in tens of thousands of casualties.

On April 21, 2019, Volodymyr Zelensky emerged victorious in the presidential election.

During Zelensky's presidency, which adopted pro-Western policies, tensions with Russia escalated further.

On February 21, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the recognition of the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Subsequently, on February 24, the Russian military entered Ukrainian territory, marking the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.