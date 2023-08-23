Wildfires threaten industrial zone in Aspropirgos, Greece

According to the Greek State Television ERT, wildfires that broke out at 3 different points in the Aspropirgos region have reached an industrial zone.

Industrial facilities in the area have been damaged by the fire.

The fire has spread to some warehouses and factories, including a depot containing chemicals.

Warehouses belonging to logistics companies in the area are also facing the danger of fire.

Due to the fire, numerous roads have been closed to traffic. In Western Thrace, in the Rhodope region where Gümülcine and villages are located, 3 settlements were evacuated on the 2nd day of the fire.

The villages of Demircili, Baraklı, and Ircanhisar were evacuated as a precaution.

Numerous mosques in the region have opened their doors to the victims of the fire who had to leave their homes.

40 people stranded in the Dikiltaş and Ag. Paraskevi coastal areas in Dedeağaç due to the fire were rescued from the sea by boats belonging to the Coast Guard units.

The rescued individuals were taken to Dedeağaç Port.

Greek President Katerina Sakelaropulu expressed her sadness for the 18 people whose bodies were found in the Dadias forested area in her statement about the casualties in the Meriç Region.

Sakelaropulu stated, "Due to this tragedy, we are in mourning for the losses of our people, for the deaths, and for the damage nature has suffered."

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the Civil Protection Department to gather information about the fires.