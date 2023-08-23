Ukraine-Russia war latest: 3 UAVs hit building in central Moscow

In a statement issued by the ministry, it was announced that during the nighttime hours, the Russian air defense forces thwarted a terrorist attack attempt on Moscow city by the Kiev regime using 3 UAVs.

The statement indicated that two of the UAVs were destroyed in the airspace of the Mojayskiy and Himki districts of the Moscow region, and it was noted that the third UAV was suppressed using electronic warfare equipment, losing control and crashing into a building under construction in the Moscow City complex.

The statement further mentioned that there were no casualties in the attacks.