Ukraine reports gains near contested village of Robotyne in south

The Ukrainian army says it has made further gains in the area of Zaporizhzhya in southern Ukraine near Novoprokopivka, southeast of the village of Robotyne which has long been the focus of fighting.



Ukrainian units are holding on to newly reached positions, General Staff spokesman Andriy Kovalev said in a statement.



The warring sides were engaged in artillery battles, he said, though this could nto be independently verified.



Kiev has not yet said that it has retaken Robotyne itself.



Ukraine has been fending off a Russian invasion for almost 18 months and launched a long-awaited counteroffensive 11 weeks ago, though has failed to achieve the hoped for progress.



Moscow's troops still control more than 100,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory, including the Crimean peninsula annexed in 2014.









