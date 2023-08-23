Remains of Austrian found in melting glacier, second discovery in two months

According to a statement from local police, a mountain guide has discovered something believed to be the remains of an Austrian who died over 20 years ago in Austria's fastest melting glacier.

The discovery comes shortly after human remains were found in the same glacier just over two months ago.

Police stated on Tuesday that a guide found the body on Friday in the Schlatenkees glacier in the Tyrol region at an altitude of about 2,900 meters.

Next to the body, a backpack containing cash, a bank card, and a driver's license was found.

Police suspect that the body belongs to a 37-year-old man who died in the glacier in 2001, and DNA results are expected to be available in "a few weeks."

In late June, a group of climbers found human remains and ski parts in the same glacier.

When the identification is complete, it might reveal that the remains are several decades old, according to the police.

Christian Viehweider, a spokesperson for Tyrol police, stated to the AFP news agency, "To find human remains and an entire body in a glacier in such a short time is quite rare."