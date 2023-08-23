Putin says Russia to use chairmanship to strengthen BRICS role

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow would use its chairmanship of BRICS next year to strengthen the group's role in the world, and would host a summit in the city of Kazan in October 2024.

Putin told a summit of the BRICS group that Russia wanted to end a war he said had been "unleashed by the West and its satellites" in Ukraine.

Speaking by video link to leaders of the group, who have refrained from condemning Moscow's actions in Ukraine, he repeated the Kremlin narrative that the war was a forced response to actions by Kyiv and the West.













