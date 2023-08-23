CHINA WANTS NEGATIVE TRADE LIST REDUCED AHEAD OF U.S. COMMERCE SECRETARYS VISIT

Ahead of U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo's visit to Beijing, China has called on Washington to reduce the "negative" trade list.

The demand was made when China's Ambassador to the U.S. Xie Feng met Raimondo on Tuesday in Washington.

The ambassador stressed China's economic position, urging the U.S. to take swift action to address the concerns.

Washington has blacklisted many entities and trading items from China.

Emphasizing the consistency of China's policy toward the U.S., Xie said: "Our fundamental guidance is the three principles: mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation."

"We are living in a turbulent world. The global recovery remains sluggish, and crises keep popping up. China and the U.S. share the same planet and the same sky. As all are in the same boat, no one can stay aloof, still less profit at other's expense. The only right way forward is to pull together," he said, according to a statement released by the Chinese Embassy in Washington.

He added: "Both sides viewed the meeting as in-depth, pragmatic and constructive, and agreed to maintain communication."

During the talks, Raimondo addressed vital U.S. concerns related to businesses and workers, discussing challenges, cooperation opportunities, and the China-U.S. commercial relationship.

Raimondo will travel to China on Aug. 27 to have discussions with high-ranking Chinese officials and U.S. business leaders, said a U.S. Commerce Department statement.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and climate envoy John Kerry are three high-level U.S. officials who visited Beijing in the past two months.