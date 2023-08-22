Ukraine and Russia trade drone attacks overnight, no deaths reported

The Defence Ministry in Moscow claims Russian air defences repelled four Ukrainian drones in the early hours of Tuesday morning.



Two drones were destroyed over the Moscow region and two others crashed over the border region of Bryansk in the south-west of the country, the ministry said on Telegram. There were no fatalities or injuries reported.



Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin also said on Telegram that the two drones in the region around the Russian capital were shot down near the satellite town of Chastsy and Krasnogorsk on Moscow's western outskirts. He said emergency services were on the scene.



Russian state news agency TASS reported that a high-rise building was damaged In Krasnogorsk, citing emergency services. The windows on several floors of the apartment building were broken and cars parked near the building were damaged.



According to initial information there were no fatalities or injuries.



TASS had earlier reported that Moscow's Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo airports had closed their airspace. They did not give a reason for the suspension of flight operations.



Recently, however, Moscow's airports have ceased operations several times a week due to Ukrainian drone attacks on the Russian capital.



Moscow also claims to have repelled two Ukrainian drones near the Russian-occupied Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.



The two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) crashed over the Black Sea around 40 kilometres north-west of Crimea late on Monday night, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Telegram.



The information could not be independently verified. Ukraine has repeatedly used drones in its defence against Russia.



Meanwhile in Ukraine, local media reported the south-eastern city of Zaporizhzhya was attacked overnight by Shahed drones. Witnesses reported hearing explosions in the region.



Earlier, the Ukrainian air force had said on Telegram that a group of attack drones had been spotted near the city. An air alert was declared in the region. The information could not be independently verified.



There was initially no information about possible damage or casualties.



Ukraine has been fending off a Russian invasion for 18 months with Western help. Moscow has been using Iranian-made Shahed drones to bombard the neighbouring country for months.



