Turkish foreign minister to visit Iraq on Tuesday

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to Iraq on Tuesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced.

During his three-day visit, Fidan will hold high-level meetings in Baghdad and Erbil, the ministry said in a statement.

"The visit will render the opportunity to discuss the possibilities for further advancing our bilateral cooperation in all fields with Iraq on the basis of a positive agenda, and to exchange views on current regional and international developments," it added.

The restoration of lasting stability and security in Iraq is critically important for Türkiye, and Ankara strongly supports Iraq's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and political unity.