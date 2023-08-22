MOLDOVAS BAN OF BOSNIAN-BORN MUSICIAN STIRS CONTROVERSY WITH SERBIA

Moldava's ban on Bosnian-born world famous musician Goran Bregovic to enter its territory caused controversy with Serbia.

Border Police at Chisinau airport denied entry of Bregovic and his band due to security concerns on Sunday.

Serbian singer Bregovic and his band who were to perform at the Gustar Festival.

The Border Police later said that they have acted based on the risk analysis and on information obtained through the exchange of information with the Intelligence and Security Service, but also with international partner.

However, Interior Minister Adrian Efros later on Monday said that Bregovic was denied because of the his pro-Russian views and support for Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Bregovic is know for his support for Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea

Also the authorities in Chisinau said that public persons who call for war, discord and hatred are undesirable on the territory Moldova.

Serbian Foreign Ministry has requested an explanation from Moldova authorities regarding the case, said the Minister Ivica Dacic.

According to Dacic such a decision is not in accordance with the traditionally friendly relations between Serbia and Moldova.

He also said that this decision caused very negative reactions and was condemned by the public in Serbia.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said: "I do not believe that it is possible for one country to react in such a way. I believe that we will have the opportunity to discuss this with our Moldovan friends and to resolve such matters in the future.''

Bregovic said that there was no official explanation why he could not enter their country.

''We were very disappointed when we were not allowed to enter the Republic of Moldova at Chisinau Airport, without any official explanation,'' said Bregovic.

Bregovic also was banned from performing in Ukraine and Poland after he staged a concert in occupied Crimea in March 2015 one year after a referendum on joining Russia.