Ukraine says its forces conduct ‘successful’ offensives in Zaporizhzhia region

Ukraine on Monday said that its forces conducted "successful" offensives in the country's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

"Our units were successful southeast of Robotyne and south of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said in a statement on Telegram.

She said that Ukraine's offensive actions continue in the south, particularly in the directions of Berdiansk and Melitopol, adding that Russian forces are on the defensive in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Maliar said that Russia continued its attempts to advance in the eastern front, notably in the directions of Kupiansk, Lyman, Avdiivka and Marinka "without success."

"Also, the enemy is unsuccessfully trying to restore their positions in the liberated areas of Urozhaine and Staromaiorske of Donetsk region," she added.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said that its forces improved their positions along the front line in the direction of Kupiansk, while also "defeating units" near Urozhaine and Staromaiorske.

Independent verification of claims from both sides is difficult due to the ongoing war.











