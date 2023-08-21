Ukraine plans to establish military police

Ukraine on Monday announced that it will establish military police under the authority of the country's Defense Ministry.

"The military police will become a military formation with law enforcement functions and will be part of the system of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," said a statement by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Telegram.

It also said that the body will be given certain powers related to operational and investigative activities, as well as pre-trial investigation of "war crimes" in conflict zones.

"The goal (of the military police) is to maintain military discipline among servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense and the State Transport Special Service," it said, adding that the draft law is in the process of approval.

"The compatibility of the military police with the relevant structures of NATO member states is expected to be achieved," the statement said.











