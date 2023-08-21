Niger military coup highlights divisions between US and France in Sahel region

The military coup in the West African country of Niger has brought to light the divisions between two allies in the Sahel region, the U.S. and France.

According to the French newspaper Le Monde, more than three weeks after the military coup, the international community is divided on how to approach the new regime.

Even among Western allies, there are fault lines emerging on this issue, according to the report.

Before the coup on July 26 in Niger, the two allies in the Sahel region, the U.S. and France, started to use different tones in their statements following the coup.

According to Le Monde, France, which has around 1,500 troops stationed in Niger, has been issuing strong condemnations of the coup regime.

France strongly condemns the military government and asserts that the ousted President Mohammed Bazoum is the only legitimate leader of the country.

The French government demands not only the release of Bazoum, who is currently under arrest, but also his return to power.

If necessary, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) supports a possible military intervention in Niger.

On the other hand, the statements from the U.S. are more measured.

The US administration firmly opposes any potential military intervention by West African countries in Niger.

They wish for the crisis to end through peaceful means and convey the message that diplomatic avenues are not closed.

In fact, Niger, the largest country in West Africa in terms of land area, holds great importance for both France and the U.S.

Strategically, both countries have military bases in Niger, making the country an important partner in their fight against terrorist organizations.

Economically, Niger holds significance due to its uranium deposits, contributing to 7% of the world's uranium production.

Le Monde suggests that the differences in views between France and the U.S., the two unconditional allies of Niger's former President Mohammed Bazoum, before the coup, may have bought time for the coup plotters.