British Foreign Secretary Cleverly to visit China this month

According to two sources familiar with the situation, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has scheduled a visit to China at the close of this month. This long-anticipated journey aims to stabilize a tumultuous relationship that has deteriorated to its lowest point in decades.

Requests for comments from the foreign ministries of both nations went unanswered at the time of reporting.

Cleverly's initial plan to travel to China in late July did not come to fruition due to the unexpected replacement of his counterpart by China.

The sources indicated that Cleverly is set to arrive in Beijing on August 29. Another source mentioned that the visit is anticipated to take place towards the conclusion of the month, though specific dates were not provided.

Both sources have chosen to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the situation.