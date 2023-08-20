Ukrainian drone strikes railway station in Russian city of Kursk

The western Russian city of Kursk has been hit by a Ukrainian drone, according to the region's governor, Roman Starovoit.



According to preliminary information, the drone crashed onto the roof of a railway station building, the governor reported on Telegram early on Sunday morning.



The roof caught fire and five people suffered minor injuries due to glass fragments in the incident, he said. Emergency services were on the scene. Further details were not available at first.



The information could not be independently verified. Kursk is the capital of the region of the same name, on the border with Ukraine. The city lies about 500 kilometres south of Moscow.



Russia has been waging a full-scale war against neighbouring Ukraine for around one and a half years. There have been a series of drone attacks on Russian territory recently, some of them far beyond the border area.











