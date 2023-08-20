Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 2 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" two PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria near the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The terrorists, who attempted to attack Turkish soldiers in the region, were targeted in Operation Peace Spring zone.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.
















