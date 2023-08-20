Turkish president, Hungarian premier meet for talks in Budapest

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdooğan and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday met in the capital Budapest for talks.

During the closed-door meeting, Erdooğan and Orban discussed all aspects of bilateral relations, including Türkiye's EU accession process, as well as regional and international issues.

Erdooğan and Orban also held a delegation-level meeting, where Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Erdooğan's chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic were also present.

Later Sunday, Erdooğan will attend a part of the World Athletics Championships, and the events commemorating Hungary's founding.

During his day-long visit, the president is also expected to hold talks with other counterparts, including Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who will attend the events.

Relations between Türkiye and Hungary were elevated to the level of strategic partnership in 2013 after the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. The friendly ties have gained momentum in every field in recent years.

This December, the countries are set to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.