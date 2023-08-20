'No time for schadenfreude' - German ex-space chief on Russian crash

Following the demise of Russia's lunar probe on Sunday, Europe's former space chief said that the fatal crash of Luna-25 is a loss for the scientific community, even if the spacecraft was launched by the same country that is invading Ukraine.



"This is sad and not the time for schadenfreude," Jan Wörner, the former head of the European Space Agency (ESA), said using the German word for a feeling of enjoyment at the suffering of another.



The ESA had initially been collaborating on Russia's first moon mission in almost 50 years, but pulled out after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



Space missions have the potential to make an important contribution to international cooperation, Wörner told dpa.



"After all, Luna-25 was planned with just that in mind - until the Russian attack on Ukraine forced the European Space Agency to pull out of the project."



"I hope for cooperation between all nations as soon as the political situation allows that again," Wörner said, noting that each lunar mission also led to technological achievements.



Russia's first space probe since 1976 was destroyed in a crash on the moon's surface on Sunday, a day before it had been due to land on the lunar south pole.



The probe was part of a Russian effort to demonstrate its scientific capabilities in the face of its war on Ukraine and the international isolation it has faced since.



