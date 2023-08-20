London: Kiev strikes on Russian territory are strategically important

The Ukrainian army's strikes deep in Russian territory are strategically important in repelling the ongoing war unleashed by Moscow, according to British intelligence reports.



"The leadership of Russia's Aerospace Forces (VKS) is highly likely under intense pressure to improve air defences over western Russia," the British Ministry of Defence said in its daily update.



"In recent months, the range of threats penetrating well inside Russia has increased," the ministry wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Strikes deep inside Russia are strategically important because (Russian President Vladimir Putin) almost certainly invaded Ukraine on the assumption that it would have little direct effect on Russians."



In addition to drones, there are also reports of Soviet-designed anti-aircraft missiles being used as missiles for targets on the ground, the experts wrote.











