Russia slaps entry bans on 54 British officials, journalists, lawyers

Moscow slapped bans on 54 British citizens, including government officials, journalists and public relations specialists, citing London's "anti-Russian course," in a move on Friday.



The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had added Culture Minister Lucy Frazer, and Annabel Goldie, the politician in the Ministry of Defence responsible for the supply of uranium munitions to Ukraine, to the Kremlin's blacklist.



A total of 300 British people are now on the list, among many others from the many Western countries that are also supporting Ukraine amid the ongoing full-scale invasion launched by Russia in February 2022.



Sanctions were also imposed on security and legal specialists including Karim Khan as chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague. The court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.



Moscow has also for example sanctioned the management of a consulting firm specializing in dangers in war zones for military support for what the Kremlin calls the "regime" in Kiev.



The company provided Ukraine with intelligence information and prepared sabotage and reconnaissance groups for deployment in the war zone, it said.



Moscow's latest move also lists other journalists from the BBC, the Guardian Group and The Daily Telegraph newspaper, for "fabricating anti-Russian slander," the ministry said, without listing any examples.



The Kremlin noted that work on this list is ongoing. The bans are widely seen as retaliation for the many sanctions imposed by the West during the course of Russia's war.



The Russian Foreign Ministry also said it had imposed sanctions on several citizens of Moldova, which is striving to join the European Union and recently expelled members of Russian diplomatic missions.



Moldova's pro-Western government accuses Moscow of trying to exert political influence, pointing to the Russian soldiers who control the breakaway region of Transnistria.







