Report: About 500,000 killed or injured in war in Ukraine so far

Nearly half a million soldiers on both sides may have been killed or wounded in the Ukraine war, according to a report by the New York Times on Friday, which quoted US government officials.



At the same time, they warned that casualties were difficult to estimate because Kiev does not publish figures and Moscow is suspected of underreporting deaths and injuries.



According to the report, the unnamed US officials estimate that there have been 120,000 soldiers killed and 170,000 to 180,000 wounded on the Russian side. For Ukraine, they say around 70,000 soldiers have died and 100,000 to 120,000 have been wounded since the beginning of the Russian invasion around 18 months ago.



These figures could not be independently verified.



In November, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley had put the number of soldiers killed or wounded on both sides at more than 100,000 each. According to the New York Times, the numbers rose sharply in the winter and spring. Months of fierce fighting in the contested esatern town of Bakhmut was referenced in particular.



In addition, the report says thousands of Ukrainian troops have been killed or wounded during the current counteroffensive.



The Russian war on Ukraine began on February 24, 2022 and sees no clear end as of now. The international community has largely condemned the invasion and President Vladimir Putin stands accused of war crimes by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.







