Pope urges less spending on military

Pope Francis has called for less money to be spent on the military so that more remains for humanitarian purposes.



"It's our responsibility to help eradicate hatred & violence from human hearts," the head of the Catholic Church wrote on Saturday on the online platform X, formerly Twitter.



"Let's encourage arms to be set aside, that there be a reduction in military spending so that humanitarian needs can be provided for & so that instruments of death be turned into instruments of life."



Francis did not place his remarks in any specific context, but August 19 is designated World Humanitarian Day by the United Nations.



