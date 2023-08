A major wildfire that broke out near Greece's northeastern town of Alexandroupolis is raging and threatening nearby settlements, state news agency AMNA said on Saturday.

The fire broke out in the early hours, with dozens of firefighters, assisted by fire engines and aircraft, engaged in efforts to put out the blaze.

Some sections of the Egnatia Odos, a major motorway that links northeastern Greece to the northwestern part of the country, were temporarily closed as a precautionary measure.