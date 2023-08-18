Zelenski fires military recruitment chiefs amid corruption concerns

In an announcement issued through the official website of the Office of the President of Ukraine, it was indicated that President Zelenski has endorsed the decree regarding the enforcement of the decision by the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council dated August 11, 2023, titled "Results of Inspections of Regional Conscription and Social Support Centers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces."

The statement further mentioned that the decree will come into effect on the day of its publication in official media outlets.

During a statement on August 11, President Zelenski revealed that the outcomes of the inspection of conscription offices were discussed during a special meeting of the National Security and Defense Council. He stated, "There are a total of 112 criminal cases and 33 suspicions against conscription office officials. With the decisions we have taken, we are dismissing all military commissioners across all regions."

President Zelenski highlighted that the new military commissioners will undergo scrutiny by the Ukrainian Security Service before their appointments.

According to reports in the local press, last month it was uncovered that certain regions' conscription offices were involved in malpractices and accepted bribes during the recruitment process.

Journalists revealed that Yevgeniy Borisov, the Military Commissioner of Odessa, was detained on suspicion of selling documents indicating that he was unsuitable for military service after it came to light that he possessed expensive properties and luxury cars in Spain.

Law enforcement authorities also disclosed that the Military Commissioner of Dnepropetrovsk had registered several cars in the name of his father during the time of Russia's war against Ukraine and had purchased two apartments in the city of Dnipro.

Alexander Novikov, the Head of the Ukrainian National Anti-Corruption Agency, conveyed that the lifestyles of 135 military commissioners were scrutinized, and in most cases, expensive properties were not found.