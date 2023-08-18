UN official calls on member states to make 'every effort' for peace in Ukraine

The UN's High Representative for Disarmament Affairs issued a statement Thursday condemning attacks against civilians in Ukraine and called on member states to make "every effort" for peace.

"The United Nations strongly condemns attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure and calls for their immediate cessation," Nakamitsu Izumi said in an address at the UN Security Council, which gathered at Russia's request to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

"The continued and intensified attacks against critical infrastructure and services, including energy infrastructure, health and educational facilities, ports, roads and bridges are alarming," Izumi said.

Mines and explosive remnants of war have resulted in widespread land contamination, rendering land unusable for agriculture while impeding the movements of people.

Noting international law, which prohibits parties in armed conflicts from targeting civilians and civilian objects, including civilian infrastructure, Izumi said "the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, in violation of the United Nations Charter and International Law, is hitting the most vulnerable the hardest."

"It is imperative to put an end to this brutal war," she said.

"I appeal to all Member States to make every effort for peace. The United Nations stands ready to support all genuine efforts to bring a just and sustainable peace to Ukraine, in line with the UN Charter, international law and the relevant General Assembly resolutions," she added.