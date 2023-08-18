Ukraine to receive Dutch F-16s, waiting on German Taurus missiles

The United States has given the Netherlands the green light to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said in a Friday post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.



Previously, the Netherlands and Denmark had agreed to deliver F-16s to Ukraine. Both countries also plan to train Ukrainian pilots. Since the jets are manufactured by the US, Washington had to give its consent.



Ollongren welcomed the decision, however, it will likely take several months before the F-16s could be delivered. When the pilot training is completed, the fighter jets could be sent, the minister added. She did not specify an exact date.



Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra also thanked his US counterpart Antony Blinken on X for the good and speedy cooperation.



US permission was also confirmed by the Danish said. Defence Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen told the Ritzau news agency that the US approval had shortened the time it would take to send the aircraft to Ukraine. He said he expected that it would soon be possible to give more details.



Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen told the Danish radio station DR that he received a friendly letter from his US counterpart Blinken giving Denmark certain options on how to proceed. This removed a hurdle to the F-16 delivery. Together with allies, they are now clarifying what the next step could be.



Ukraine has requested F-16s several times to help defend itself from Russia's full-scale invasion that began in February 2022.



Kiev has also put pressure on Germany to supply it with Taurus cruise missiles, causing debate amongst German politicians.



The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, hopes for a quick and positive decision on the delivery of German Taurus cruise missiles for his country.



Makeiev told dpa that he did not want arms deliveries to trigger disputes between parties and voters in Germany. "But weapons are needed to be able to defend against this war and to win this war."



Kretschmer, a member of Germany's centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, had spoken out vehemently against the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles. The conservative politician said, "Do we really want to accept that German missiles could strike Russia?"



Makeiev said it is in the interest of Germany and every citizen that this war is won by Ukraine so that "all of Europe sleeps peacefully."



Meanwhile, Russia's capital Moscow again repelled a drone attack not far from the central skyscraper district of Moskva City, according to official reports.



The unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down by air defences at around 4 am on Friday morning (0100 GMT) and then crashed into debris in an exhibition area on the waterfront, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram, adding that no one was injured.



Russia's Defence Ministry also confirmed the incident and again blamed Ukraine. There was initially no official reaction from Kiev.



All Moscow airports restricted flight operations.



Videos circulated on social networks showing the moment of the explosion and a column of smoke in the Moscow sky. There were also photos of a damaged façade of an exhibition pavilion.



The skyscraper district of Moskva City, where several ministries are located, was already attacked by drones at night at the end of July and the beginning of the year. The glass façades of two towers were hit.



A series of drones have targeted Moscow recently, for which Kiev has not claimed responsibility.



The damage that Russia has experienced is out of all proportion to the consequences of the war in Ukraine: Thousands of civilians have already been killed and numerous residential areas destroyed in Ukraine as a result of the invasion.



According to British experts on Friday, Russia is not only continuing its war on the ground, but also perpetuating its war propaganda in Russian-occupied areas.



The Ministry of Defence in London said a new textbook on Russian history will be handed out to schools in the occupied territories from September 1. "The book praises the so-called special military operation and describes Ukraine as an ultra-terrorist state," said the ministry on X, formerly known as Twitter.



The deputy head of the Kremlin administration, Sergei Kiriyenko, had travelled to Donetsk in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine on August 15 to visit schools and monitor their transition to the Russian curriculum, said British experts.



In Zaporizhzhya, the occupying administration had received instructions from Russia concerning new standards for the accreditation of educational institutions, they said.



Russian journalists were also being used in the occupied territories' media outlets. "Russia's aim is to create a pro-Kremlin information space in the occupied territories in order to erode Ukrainian national identity," said experts.



The Ministry of Defence has been publishing daily intelligence updates on the Ukraine war since it began. Moscow accuses London of spreading disinformation.



