Russia shuts Sakharov human rights centre citing unauthorized events

Russia has dissolved the Sakharov Center, a renowned human rights organization, as Moscow continues to crack down on its critics.



A Moscow court on Friday implemented a corresponding demand of the Justice Ministry, shutting down the centre, according to the Interfax news agency.



One of the official reasons given for the move was alleged unauthorized events organized by the Sakharov Center.



The organization, named after political dissident and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov (1921-1989), had been working for over 30 years to strengthen Russian civil society.



Earlier, Moscow had already branded it a "foreign agent."



In addition, all its premises in Moscow were confiscated at the beginning of the year.



At the time, the centre accused the Kremlin, of working to destroy independent organizations in the country.



