Russia says Ukraine attempted to attack Black Sea patrol ships

Russia accused Ukraine on Thursday of using an unmanned boat to target Russian patrol ships assigned to the country's Black Sea fleet.

"At 22.55, the Armed Forces of Ukraine made an unsuccessful attempt to attack ships of the Black Sea fleet performing the task of controlling navigation in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, 237 kilometers (147 miles) southwest of Sevastopol, with an unmanned boat," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The boat failed to reach its target and was swiftly repelled by Russian forces, the statement said.

The unmanned boat was neutralized by fire from onboard armaments of the Black Sea fleet, including the patrol ships Pitlivy and Vasily Bykov, it added.

Following the incident, ships of the Black Sea fleet resumed their navigation control duties without disruption, it said.

Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on the claim.