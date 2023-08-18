Ford and South Korean partners to build EV battery plant in Canada

US car giant Ford and its South Korean partners SK On and EcoProBM are planning to build a cathode manufacturing facility in Québec for the production of electric car batteries, with a total investment of some $885 million, the companies said Friday.



With the cathode joint venture, the three companies are expected to create a stable supply of battery raw materials in North America.



The new facility is part of Ford's plan to localize key battery raw material processing in regions where it produces electric vehicles or EVs.



The facility will provide materials that ultimately supply batteries for Ford's future EVs and would solidify the EV supply chain in North America.



The facility, called EcoPro CAM Canada LP, was established in February by EcoProBM, which will oversee its day-to-day operations.



Ford and SK On will become investors once the deal is closed. The manufacturing joint venture is subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals.



The companies have initiated the construction on the 280,000 square metre site, which will include a six-floor building. The site will also include research and development activities.



The production at the facility, Ford's first investment in the French-speaking Canadian province of Québec, is targeted to begin in the first half of 2026. At that time, the site will have the capacity to produce up to 45,000 tonnes of Cathode Active Materials or CAM per year, supporting production of up to 225,000 electric vehicles annually.



