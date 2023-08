Russia is pressuring African governments to deepen ties with Moscow, Ukraine's foreign minister has told AFP, claiming the Kremlin's most powerful exports in the region were fighters from the Wagner mercenary group and "propaganda".

"Russia is trying very hard to keep countries in its orbit through coercion, bribery and fear," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this week, adding that, "Russia has two tools for its work in Africa, the most powerful ones are propaganda and Wagner."