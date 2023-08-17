Ukraine has no hope of being given F-16 fighter jets this year

Ukraine has given up hope of receiving US-made F-16 fighter jets this year, after spending months pressing Western allies to deliver the advanced aircraft to defend against Russia's invasion.



"It is obvious that we won't be able to defend Ukraine this autumn and winter with the F-16s," air force spokesman Yuri Ihnat told Ukrainian television.



"There was great hope for this aircraft to become part of our air defence and protect us against missile and drone terror from Russia," he said.



One bit of progress, at least, was that Ukrainian pilots and technicians could start training on the jets "in the near future", Ihnat was quoted as saying by Ukrainian media.



NATO members Netherlands and Denmark are leading an 11-nation coalition to train Ukrainian pilots on the Western fighter jets.



The effort was launched in May at the G7 summit in Japan - but the training does not mean that F-16s will actually be delivered. Not one country has committed to sending them to Ukraine so far.



Aircraft from stocks in the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark and Norway could also be handed over at a later date. However, the promised training has not yet been organized between the parties involved.



Ukrainian troops currently involved in a counteroffensive to recapture Russian-occupied territory are suffering from a lack of air cover.













