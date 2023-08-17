Lukashenko says Belarusian policy based on ‘strong economy, powerful diplomacy’

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday said his country's policy is based on a "strong economy and powerful diplomacy."

"Unfortunately, through no fault of ours, the world today is completely unstable. Very powerful turbulent events are taking place in the world. And we have to be strong. Because it so happens that strength is always respected," Lukashenko said during a meeting with visiting Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu in the capital Minsk.

According to a statement by the presidency, Lukashenko thanked Li for military cooperation, saying his country primarily relies on Beijing and Moscow in this regard.

Belarus backs the idea of a multipolar world, and supports the territorial integrity and unity of borders and territories established after World War II, he added.

"We are for non-interference in the internal affairs of states," Lukashenko said, expressing that Belarus has supported China for more than 30 years due to Beijing's "absolutely fair" domestic and foreign policy, which is "aimed at the peaceful resolution of all disputes and conflicts."

He asserted that their cooperation is not directed against any third country, underlining the need to "secure our states and our peoples."

For his part, according to the statement, Li said the purpose of his visit, which began on Wednesday, is "the implementation of important agreements at the level of heads of state and the further strengthening of bilateral military cooperation."

Belarus is an ally of Russia, which began a "special military operation" in Ukraine last year. Since then, the West has imposed unprecedented sanctions on both countries.

China, on the contrary, opposes "unilateral sanctions" and has not condemned the war. It has called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, and also proposed a 12-point peace plan earlier this year.















