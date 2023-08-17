KYIVS FORCES TO LIBERATE ALL UKRAINE, REGARDLESS OF TIMEFRAME: KULEBA

Ukraine's military will liberate all territory occupied by Russian forces regardless of how long it takes, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told AFP this week, adding this was the Ukrainian people's wish.

"Our goal is victory, victory in the form of the liberation of our territories within (Ukraine's) borders of 1991. And we don't care how long it takes," he said during an interview on Wednesday.

"As long as the Ukrainian people share this goal, the Ukrainian government will move hand in hand with its own people."































