Israel says Washington approved sale of defence system to Germany

Israel on Thursday said the United States has given the green light for the sale of the Israeli Arrow 3 defence system to Germany, clearing the way for a landmark defence deal.



The Israeli Defence Ministry said that the $3.5 billion agreement will be the country's largest ever defence deal.



The Israeli government was notified by the US Department of State on Thursday "that the U.S. government has approved Israel's request for Germany to procure the Arrow 3 missile defense system from Israel," a Defence Ministry spokesperson said in a statement.



The US approval was seen as the last major hurdle to the historic deal between Germany and Israel. The agreement should now be signed by the Defence Ministries of the two countries and Israel Aerospace Industries, the country's major aerospace and aviation manufacturer, the statement said. "The full contract will be ready to sign by the end of 2023," it added.



The German parliament's Budget and Defence Committees had voted in favour of the purchase in June.



The money for the purchase is to come from the €100 billion ($108.7 billion) special fund passed in response to Russia's war against Ukraine.



Arrow 3 was jointly developed by Israel and the US and is to be operational by the end of 2025. On Germany's initiative, it is to become part of a European air defence system.



It is a top tier weapon of Israel's multi-stage missile defence system and can destroy attacking weapons at an altitude of more than 100 kilometres.











