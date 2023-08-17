Germany says Arrow-3 missiles to be integrated into NATO’s air defense

Germany's purchase of Arrow-3 missiles from Israel will also strengthen NATO's air defense, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday.

Speaking to the media after the US approved Israel's sale of the Arrow-3 defense system to Germany, Pistorius said this procurement is essential to protect the country from ballistic missile attacks.

"In addition, we will make a contribution within the framework of the NATO alliance. We want to integrate the system into NATO air defense," Pistorius said.

He also underlined that by purchasing the advanced air defense system, Germany will support the security of neighboring countries.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced that the US approved the sale of the Arrow-3 defense system to Germany.

Israel was required to obtain approval from the US, as the missile defense system was developed by the two countries and was involving mutual production.

Germany decided to set up a €100 billion ($108 billion) special fund to boost the country's military strength, after Russia's military attack on Ukraine last year.

The planned purchase of the Arrow-3 missile defense system from Israel will cost around €4 billion ($4.3 billion), according to local media reports.

The system is designed to intercept and destroy longer-range missiles, especially those carrying weapons of mass destruction, according to its manufacturer Israel Aerospace Industries.