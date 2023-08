An aircraft crashed in Malaysia on Thursday, police said.

The crash occurred in Bandar Elmina area in the capital Shah Alam of Selangor state, located along the western coast of Peninsular Malaysia, state-run Bernama News reported quoting officials.

District Police Chief Iqbal Ibrahim said the aircraft crashed near a residential area.

Police are at the scene.

Videos and images of the crash site have been widely shared on social media.