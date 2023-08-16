Russia hits Danube grain port as Kiev claims retaking eastern village

Russian drones again targeted Ukrainian ports at the mouth of the Danube river near the border with Romania early Wednesday, while Kiev reported retaking the village of Urozhaine in Donetsk as part of its counteroffensive.



Warehouses and grain silos were damaged in one port overnight, the regional administration of Odessa said, without naming the exact location. Ukraine has two main ports on the Danube: Reni and Izmail.



Videos on social media meanwhile showed attacks on the port of Reni.



The blazes were extinguished by the fire brigade, Governor Oleh Kiper wrote on Telegram. No one was killed or injured, he said.



Romania's government condemned the Russian attacks. "I strongly condemn the continued [Russian] attacks on innocent people, civilian infrastructure, including grain silos in ports of Reni [and Izmail]," Romania's Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu wrote on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.



"By these flagrant violations of international law [Russia] continues to jeopardize food security & the safety of navigation in the Black Sea," she continued.



A total of 13 Iranian-made combat drones were shot down overnight over the Odessa and Mykolaiv regions, in the south of the country, the Ukrainian Air Force said.



Russia has been blocking Ukrainian grain exports via Odessa and other Black Sea ports since mid-July, following its withdrawal from the internationally backed grain deal with Ukraine.



Recently, the ports on the Danube, some of which are located only a couple of hundred metres from NATO member Romania on the opposite bank of the river, have started coming under attack.



Night-time drone attacks were also reported from the Kharkiv region in the east.



In Kiev, the Ukrainian military said its forces had completely retaken the village of Urozhaine, which had been fought over for days, during its counteroffensive in the east.



"Urozhaine has been liberated. Our defenders are solidifying newly taken positions," Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram.



Urozhaine lies next to the village of Staromaiorske, which Kiev retook about two weeks ago.



Ukraine's SBU intelligence agency released videos of the explosive boats Kiev has used to carry out attacks on targets including the main bridge to Crimea for the first time on Wednesday.



"The sea drones are a unique development of the SBU. No private companies were involved in this development," SBU head Vasyl Malyuk stressed in a statement.



These drones had been used to target the bridge to the Crimean peninsula, the Olenegorsky Gornyak (Olenegorsk Miner) Russian landing ship in the bay of Novorossiysk and the tanker SIG off Crimea, he said.



The boats that attacked the Crimea bridge in July were dubbed "Sea Baby" and were reported to have 850 kilograms of explosives on board. Since the attack, part of the road bridge has been closed for repairs.



Videos of the attack were published by the SBU and also made available to the US television channel CNN.



Meanwhile, Britain's Ministry of Defence said that Russia is now using homemade attack drones in its war against Ukraine.



The unmanned aerial vehicles are based on Iranian "kamikaze" drones of the Shahed type, which Russia has been deploying for months, the ministry said on Wednesday in its daily intelligence update.



"Indigenous manufacturing will likely allow Russia to establish a more reliable supply of [drones]. The performance of these weapons has been variable, and Ukraine has proved effective in neutralizing the majority of incoming [drones]," the ministry wrote.



