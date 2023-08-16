Romanian Black Sea port shipped 8.1 mln tons of Ukrainian grain in Jan-July

Ukraine shipped 8.1 million tons of grains through the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta in the first seven months of the year, the port authority told Reuters, with the pace slowing down sharply as Russia attacked infrastructure at its inland ports.

The Danube river is Ukraine's last waterborne way to export grain after access to its Black Sea ports was cut off when Russia in mid-July quit a safe passage grain corridor agreement brokered by the United Nations and Türkiye . Since then, Russia has attacked Danube ports multiple times.

Constanta Port data showed 8.1 million tons of Ukrainian grain left port in the first seven months, compared with 7.5 million tons by end-June.









