Ukraine launched attacks on Bryansk, Belgorod regions: Governors

The governors of two Russian regions, bordering Ukraine, reported attacks on their territories on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group tried to enter the territory of the Bryansk region, its Governor Alexandr Bogomaz said on Telegram.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation, as well as the FSB (Federal Security Service) of Russia in the Bryansk region, near the village of Kurkovichi in the Starodubsky district, prevented an attempt by the Ukrainian sabotage group to infiltrate into the territory of the Russian Federation," he said.

As a result of the group's shelling, one farm animal was killed and a car was damaged, he added.

Separately, Belgorod region's Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram two people, including a woman, were injured in shelling by Ukraine's armed forces.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the attacks, and independent verification of Russia's claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.

Ukraine is said to have unleashed a series of attacks on Russia's border regions in recent months, notably Bryansk and Belgorod, which were hit with drones and artillery and raided by paramilitary groups.