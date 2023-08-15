Türkiye to continue to support Bosnia and Herzegovina in all areas: Envoy

Türkiye and Bosnia Herzegovina have a long history of friendly, said Bosnia's defense minister said on Tuesday after meeting with the Turkish ambassador in Sarajevo.

In a statement issued following the meeting, Bosnian Defense Minister Zukan Helez highlighted the importance of Türkiye's support for Bosnia's NATO membership.

Turkish Ambassador Sadik Babur Girgin pledged that Ankara will continue to support Bosnia in all areas, including military and financial developments, said the statement.

Colonel Mustafa Sitki Tatar, military attache at Türkiye's Embassy in Sarajevo, and Bosnia and Herzegovina Defense Minister's Private Secretary Salko Beba were also present at the meeting.

Helez last visited Türkiye in July for the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF'23).