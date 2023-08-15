Turkish forces rescue 27 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece

The Turkish Coast Guard on late Sunday rescued 27 irregular migrants who were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities.

The Afghan migrants were rescued from a rubber boat off the Ayvacık district in the northwestern Çanakkale province, according to the Coast Guard Command.

The migrants were taken to the provincial migration authorities.

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants seeking to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.
















