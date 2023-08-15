Six former London police officer charged with sending racist messages

Six former officers with London's Metropolitan Police have been charged with sending grossly offensive racist messages on WhatsApp, the force said.



The charges come after a BBC investigation in October last year which prompted a probe by the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards.<



Some of the racist messages shared in the chat were allegedly about the Prince Harry and Meghan, according to the BBC.



The probe found that inappropriate communications were shared within a closed WhatsApp group between August 2018 and September 2022, the Met said.



The officers, who retired between 2001 and 2015, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 7.



The six men were not serving at any point during their participation in the group, the force made clear.



It added that they served in various parts of the force throughout their careers and all spent time in what is now known as the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.



