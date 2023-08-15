GERMANY RETIRES A340S EARLY AFTER FM BAERBOCKS JET BREAKDOWN

News World Germany retires A340s early after FM Baerbock's jet breakdown

Germany retires A340s early after FM Baerbock's jet breakdown

Germany's military has opted to expedite the retirement of its two A340 aircraft following an incident where the government jet of Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock experienced a breakdown. A spokesperson stated on Tuesday, "We intend to remove the two A340s from service at the earliest opportunity, which means within the upcoming weeks."

DPA WORLD Published August 15,2023 Subscribe

Sniffer dogs of the German Police assigned as security to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Airbus A340 plane check before bording the flight back to Berlin from the NATO Summit in Vilnius on July 12, 2023. (AFP)

Germany's armed forces have decided to take its two A340 aircraft out of service early after Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's government jet broke down.



"We will take the two A340s out of service as soon as possible, i.e. in the coming weeks," a spokesman said on Tuesday.



According to previous plans, the two Airbus A340s were to be taken out of service in September 2023 and at the end of 2024. Instead, the existing, more modern A350s are to be used for long-haul routes.



Baerbock had to cancel her week-long visit to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji after she got stranded in Abu Dabhi due to mechanical issues with her jet. The minister was set to fly back to Berlin on a commercial flight on Tuesday.





























