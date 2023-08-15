Deaths and injuries in explosion at Russian oil field

Two people have been killed in an explosion at an oil field in central Russia, according to official reports.



Five other people were injured, the Interfax new agency reported on Monday evening, citing the government of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area, which lies east of the Ural Mountains.



A fire broke out on about 100 square metres of the Talinskoye oil field, it said. It was initially unclear how the explosion occurred.



A serious explosion also occurred in the Russian republic of Dagestan in the Caucasus on Monday evening, also for reasons that were initially unclear.



A petrol station caught fire in Dagestan's capital, Makhachkala. According to initial reports, three people died and seven others were injured.



