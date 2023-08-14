UKRAINE:ATTACKS ON THE CRIMEAN BRIDGE IN RESPONSE TO RUSSIAS CRIMES

In a video shared on his Telegram channel, Zelenskiy assessed Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

Zelenskiy highlighted that Russia launched attacks on villages in the Herson region during the day, mentioning that there were casualties, including children, among the dead and wounded in these attacks.

Zelenskiy also shared information that attacks by Russia were conducted on the regions of Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia, Donbas, and Kharkiv.

Emphasizing that the Ukrainian army responded to these attacks, Zelenskiy stated, "Our soldiers are responding to the terrorists of the invaders everywhere. There is no day when Russia's evil does not receive a fair response from us."

Zelenskiy continued:

"Every destroyed infidel, every burning Russian military equipment, every fire set to their headquarters and depots, a very meaningful smoke at the Crimean Bridge – all of these are evidence that we will not leave any crime committed by Russia unanswered. Every soldier of ours who achieves results on the front lines from Kharkiv to Herson can establish justice for Ukraine."

Zelenskiy stated that the Ukrainian army achieved success in the conflicts in the direction of Kupyansk, and he emphasized that Ukrainian soldiers are fighting on all fronts, and only in this way can Ukraine be "free" and "secure."