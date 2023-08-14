UKRAINES CHARGE D’AFFAIRES IN ARMENIA DIES

Ukraine's biggest national flag on the country's highest flagpole and the giant 'Motherland' monument are seen at a compound of the World War II museum in Kyiv, Ukraine, December 16, 2021. (REUTERS File Photo)

Ukraine on Monday confirmed the death of Oleksandr Anatoliyovych Senchenko, its charge d'affaires in Armenia.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is deeply saddened to announce the tragic death on August 13, 2023 of an experienced and highly qualified diplomat, charge d'affaires of Ukraine in the Republic of Armenia Oleksandr Anatoliyovych Senchenko," the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry expressed its "deepest condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased in connection with this irreparable loss."

Earlier, Russian state news agency TASS, quoting sources, said Senchenko drowned in Lake Sevan on Sunday.